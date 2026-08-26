Millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are set to see their payments return in September after an unusual gap in the monthly schedule.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) generally sends SSI benefits on the first day of each month. When that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is moved to the previous business day. This adjustment can create months in which beneficiaries receive two payments close together and others in which no deposit arrives during the calendar month.

Why there was no SSI payment in August

The August payment was issued earlier than usual because August 1, 2026, fell on a Saturday. As a result, the SSA sent the benefit on Friday, July 31 rather than during August.

This does not mean beneficiaries lost a payment. The money deposited at the end of July was the August SSI benefit.

The unusual calendar can make it appear as though payments have stopped, particularly for people who depend on these benefits to cover their monthly expenses. However, the SSA’s schedule simply shifted the payment date.

When will SSI payments return?

The next regular SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, 2026. That payment corresponds to September and marks the return of the benefit after the July 31 deposit that covered August.

Beneficiaries who normally receive SSI on the first of the month should therefore expect their September payment according to the regular schedule.

Who can receive up to $1,491?

The maximum federal SSI amount for 2026 is $994 per month for an eligible individual.

For an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, the maximum combined federal payment is $1,491 per month. An essential person can receive a maximum of $498.

However, these figures are maximum amounts, not guaranteed payments. The actual benefit can be lower depending on a recipient’s countable income and living arrangements. Some states also provide supplemental payments.

Who qualifies for SSI?

SSI is a federal program designed to provide financial assistance to people with limited income and resources who meet the program’s eligibility requirements.

The program serves qualifying older adults as well as people who are blind or have qualifying disabilities. Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, SSI eligibility is primarily based on financial need rather than a person’s work history.

The maximum amounts increased in 2026 following the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).