The Social Security card is an important document for identifying people within the U.S. system. If it is lost, damaged, or stolen, beneficiaries can request a new one through the Social Security Administration (SSA) , which offers alternatives for completing the process online.

However, the online option isn’t available to everyone. Whether an applicant can skip the office visit depends on their circumstances, the information in their SSA records and the agency’s requirements.

Those who meet the conditions can receive the document by mail, generally between 5 and 10 business days after completing the procedure. The SSA recommends starting the application from its official website to find out which option is available in each case.

Who can request a replacement Social Security card online?

The Social Security Administration allows you to request a replacement card online in most states. In general, adult U.S. citizens who have a personal my Social Security account can use this service if they meet the identification requirements and other conditions of the process.

The people who can request a replacement Social Security card online are:

Be at least 18 years old : this is one of the general requirements for the digital process for adults.

Have a mailing address in the United States : the replacement card is sent by mail.

Have a personal my Social Security account : this allows access to the agency’s digital services.

Meet the identification requirements: the SSA can verify identity and registered data before approving the application.

It should be noted that eligibility may vary depending on the state and the characteristics of the process.

What should applicants do if they cannot replace their Social Security card online?

Those who cannot complete the replacement online can start the application online and, if necessary, schedule an appointment to present the required documents at a local Social Security office or at a Card Center.

To find out which option applies in each case, the SSA has a tool on its official website for replacing the Social Security card. The process is available only in English, although the agency offers telephone assistance in Spanish.

How much does it cost to replace the Social Security card?

Requesting a replacement Social Security card when the previous one is lost, stolen, or damaged costs nothing. Once the application is completed and approved, the document is sent by mail, with an estimated delivery time of 5 to 10 business days, according to the agency’s official information.

In this sense, the SSA establishes general limits for replacements, normally allowing up to 3 replacement cards per year and ten over a lifetime. There are exceptions, for example, for certain legal name changes or specific situations contemplated by the agency.