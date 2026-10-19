Financial aid for students in the US

The 2027–28 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now available, allowing students to apply for financial assistance for college, career, or trade school. The U.S. Department of Education opened the form to the public on September 23, ahead of the October 1 deadline.

Students planning to attend school between July 1, 2027, and June 30, 2028, can submit the application through the official Federal Student Aid website. Applying early can help students meet state and college deadlines, particularly when some forms of financial aid are limited.

Who can apply for FAFSA for 2027–28?

FAFSA helps determine eligibility for federal student aid, including Pell Grants, federal student loans, and work-study opportunities. States and colleges also use information from the form to award their own financial aid.

Students should complete the application even if they are unsure whether they qualify. Eligibility and award amounts depend on individual circumstances, and submitting FAFSA does not guarantee financial assistance.

FAFSA helps determine eligibility for federal student aid, including Pell Grants, federal student loans, and work-study opportunities. Gemini IA

The application is free and available through StudentAid.gov. Students should avoid websites that charge a fee to complete the form.

What students need before filling out the form

Applicants should have a StudentAid.gov account and be prepared to provide financial and personal information. For the 2027–28 application, students must provide information from their 2025 federal income tax records.

Most applicants can transfer federal tax information directly from the IRS into the FAFSA form, provided they give the required consent. Depending on their circumstances, students may also need details about cash, savings, investments, child support received, and other financial information.

Dependent students generally need a parent or other required contributor to complete their portion of the application. Contributors must complete their sections, provide the required consent and approval for federal tax information to be transferred, and sign the form before the application can be considered complete.

What changed in the 2027–28 FAFSA form?

The Department of Education has introduced changes intended to make the application easier to navigate. Students can invite a parent or spouse to contribute to their form by scanning a QR code that generates a customized text message.

The form also includes revised wording for questions about college and career-school plans, homelessness, and high school completion.

Students returning for another year of financial aid should also watch for a planned update later this fall that will allow information from previous FAFSA forms to be pre-populated.