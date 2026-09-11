The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning Americans about scammers who pretend to be representatives of the agency. The fraudsters may try to convince people that their money is at risk and that they need to take immediate action.

The FTC says consumers should know that the agency will never threaten them, tell them to transfer money to “protect it,” or instruct them to withdraw cash or buy gold and hand it over to someone.

How to recognize an FTC impersonator

One of the clearest warning signs is someone claiming to be from the FTC while demanding money or threatening the consumer. The agency says those requests are scams.

Consumers should also be suspicious if someone claiming to represent the FTC tells them to move their money for protection or asks them to obtain cash or gold and give it to another person.

What the FTC will never ask you to do

The FTC specifically says it will never tell consumers to transfer their money to protect it. It also will not instruct them to withdraw cash or purchase gold and give it to someone.

The FTC warns consumers about scammers pretending to be agency representatives.

These demands are signs that the person contacting the consumer is not acting on behalf of the FTC.

Where to report the scam

Consumers who encounter fraud can report it through the FTC’s official fraud-reporting system, ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

The FTC uses reports from consumers to collect information about fraud and scams. Anyone who believes they have encountered an FTC impersonator can use the official reporting site to submit a report.