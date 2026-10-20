Spraying white vinegar on window frames is a household practice that is often recommended to clean surfaces and remove bacteria.

The explanation lies in its chemical composition. White vinegar contains acetic acid, a chemical compound that can have antimicrobial activity at certain concentrations.

In addition, its acidity promotes the dissolution of some mineral deposits, such as the calcium and magnesium residues left by hard water as it evaporates, which makes it easier to remove stains stuck to the glass and window frames.

Spraying vinegar on window frames: what it is for

Spraying white vinegar on window frames can help remove hard water stains and mineral deposits, as well as act against certain microorganisms.

This is because it contains acetic acid, which promotes the dissolution of residues such as calcium carbonate. New Mexico State University explains that vinegar is used to remove hard water deposits and stains on glass surfaces. Its effectiveness depends on the type of dirt and the material being cleaned.

In addition, a 2020 study published in BMC Microbiology, conducted by researchers from the Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences, evaluated the antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral activity of acetic acid and found effects under certain concentrations and laboratory conditions.

In particular, the researchers found that a solution with 10% acetic acid and 1.5% citric acid significantly reduced various bacteria and fungi.

For this reason, spraying a vinegar solution can help remove some hard water marks and mineral residues stuck to the glass and window frame , as well as reduce bacteria and fungi.

What science says about acetic acid for fungi and bacteria

The study, titled Did granny know best? Evaluating the antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral efficacy of acetic acid for home care procedures, was carried out by Marc-Kevin Zinn and Dirk Bockmühl and published in BMC Microbiology.

In laboratory tests, the researchers observed that a solution with 10% acetic acid and 1.5% citric acid significantly reduced the presence of different bacteria and fungi. In addition, they detected antiviral activity with acetic acid concentrations of 5%, 7.5% and 10%.

The microorganisms analyzed included the bacteria Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterococcus hirae, as well as the fungus Aspergillus brasiliensis and the yeast Candida albicans.

Why the concentration of vinegar matters