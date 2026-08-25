A traffic sign in the shape of a triangle, with a red border, the silhouette of a car halfway across, and several horizontal lines warns drivers about stretches with reduced visibility on the road, usually because of fog.

The sign is part of the signage system established by the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals, a multilateral United Nations treaty that sets an international standard for traffic signs, traffic lights, and road markings. It is used on different roads in Europe and other countries that have adopted that system.

What Does This Traffic Sign Mean?

The image shows the silhouette of a vehicle partially covered by black horizontal lines, which symbolize a layer that blocks the driver’s view. Each element of the sign has a specific function within the road code.

This sign corresponds to the A36 model, an addition to the Vienna Convention within the European Annex that warns of reduced visibility ahead, usually due to fog or severe weather. In some countries, a variant without the car is used, with only the triangle, which keeps the same warning meaning.

Among the situations that call for this signage are:

Fog banks in low-lying areas or near bodies of water

Smoke from fires or burns near the road

Heavy rain that creates sheets of water

What Should Drivers Do When They Encounter This Sign?

When facing this sign, the recommendation is to reduce speed to 60 km/h to allow for a greater margin of reaction in reduced visibility.

If the sign shows only the triangle, without the car or the horizontal lines, the recommended speed drops to 40 km/h. Ignoring this instruction increases the risk of collisions in stretches where conditions can change in seconds.