The United States and Botswana are taking steps to deepen their military relationship after completing a major joint exercise designed to improve cooperation between their armed forces and civilian agencies.

The partnership brings together the U.S. military and the Botswana Defence Force and focuses on areas that go beyond traditional battlefield operations, including cyber defense, intelligence, space operations and complex multinational planning.

U.S. and Botswana strengthen military cooperation

The latest development follows Southern Accord 2026, a joint military exercise held in Gaborone, Botswana. The training brought together American personnel and members of the Botswana Defence Force to practice operational planning, interoperability and responses to shared security challenges.

One of the most significant aspects of this year’s exercise was its multi-domain approach. The participating forces worked not only on conventional military planning but also on cyber and space operations.

For the first time, the U.S. Space Force participated in the exercise alongside the Botswana Defence Force and the North Carolina National Guard, with support from U.S. Africa Command, known as AFRICOM.

Gemini

The military relationship between Washington and Gaborone is not new. The North Carolina National Guard and Botswana Defence Force have worked together since 2008 through the U.S. State Partnership Program.

Over the years, the program has supported military exchanges, joint exercises and professional development between personnel from both countries.

Southern Accord 2026 expanded that cooperation by bringing military and civilian institutions into the same planning structure. Specialized teams were established for areas including cyber operations, intelligence and space operations.

According to U.S. and Botswana officials, the exercise demonstrated that the two countries can coordinate a complicated operation involving multiple organizations and areas of expertise.

Why the latest exercise matters

The goal was not simply to conduct another military drill. The exercise was designed to improve how the two countries plan and operate together in the event of a complex security situation.

U.S. Air Force Colonel Anthony Sullins, the deputy exercise director, said participants had to work with new concepts involving cyber defense and space operations. He also noted that the exercise incorporated Botswana’s government ministries and civilian agencies alongside American military organizations.

Botswana Defence Force Major General Simon Barwabatsile described the conclusion of the exercise as evidence of a broader commitment to national security, military professionalism and cooperation.

The U.S. ambassador to Botswana, Howard A. Van Vranken, also pointed to the long history of cooperation between the two countries and said the 2026 exercise strengthened their ability to plan together.

Botswana’s growing relationship with the United States

The military partnership is developing alongside broader cooperation between Botswana and the United States.

Botswana is considered one of Washington’s more stable partners in Africa, and the relationship has expanded into areas beyond defense.

The country is expected to become the 68th signatory of the Artemis Accords, a U.S.-led framework focused on principles for peaceful civil space exploration. If completed, Botswana would become the sixth African country to join the agreement, following Nigeria, Rwanda, Angola, Senegal and Morocco.

The two countries have also maintained cooperation involving military equipment. In July 2026, Botswana received another C-130H Hercules aircraft from the United States. Washington had previously provided the country with the same type of aircraft in May 2024 and later supplied more than 12,000 spare parts to support the earlier donation.