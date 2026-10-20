Storing medicines in the bathroom is a common habit in many homes. However, this space does not always offer suitable conditions for keeping them due to humidity and the daily temperature changes that occur.

According to MedlinePlus, a service of the U.S. National Library of Medicine, heat, air, light, and humidity can damage medicines and affect how they work, even before they reach their expiration date.

Why is it not recommended to store medicines in the bathroom?

The main problem is exposure to heat and humidity generated by using the shower, bathtub, or sink.

According to MedlinePlus, these conditions can cause medicines to lose potency or deteriorate before the date listed on their packaging.

Tablets and capsules are especially sensitive to these factors. Therefore, even if a medicine has not yet expired, the conditions in which it is stored can affect its preservation.

What is the best place in the house to store medicines?

MedlinePlus recommends keeping medicines in a cool, dry place, away from sources of heat and humidity.

Among the suggested spaces are:

A bedroom drawer.

A closet or cabinet located in a dry room.

A kitchen cabinet, as long as it is away from the stove, sink, and appliances that generate heat.

In addition, the agency advises keeping medicines in their original packaging and consulting the pharmacist when there are specific instructions for storage.

It is also important to keep them out of the reach and sight of children, preferably in a cabinet with a safety lock.

How can you tell if a medicine has deteriorated?

MedlinePlus warns that there are some signs that may indicate a medicine has changed, even when it has not yet reached its expiration date.

These include:

Changes in color, texture, or smell.

Tablets sticking together.

Tablets harder or softer than usual.

Cracked or chipped tablets.

If any of these signs appear, it is not recommended to take the medicine. It is advisable to consult a health professional or pharmacist to find out how to proceed and whether it needs to be replaced.