Texas has changed its REAL ID requirements, a move that could affect certain people living in the state under temporary immigration statuses. The new rules are particularly relevant for some visa holders seeking a Texas driver’s license.

The change does not apply equally to everyone with a visa. Its impact depends on the person’s immigration status and the documents they can provide to verify their lawful presence.

What changed in Texas

Texas is tightening the requirements used to verify immigration status when issuing certain driver’s licenses. Applicants may need to provide documentation that confirms their lawful presence in the United States.

The change is important because REAL ID-compliant licenses must meet federal identification standards, including requirements related to an applicant’s legal status.

Texas is tightening the requirements used to verify immigration status when issuing certain driver’s licenses.

Which visa holders could be affected?

The new rules could create difficulties for some nonimmigrant visa holders, particularly those whose immigration documents have limited validity or whose status is undergoing verification.

People applying for or renewing a license should make sure their immigration documents are current and match the information required by Texas authorities.

What applicants should know

A REAL ID is not the only type of identification issued by states, but it is used for certain federal purposes, including access to federally regulated air travel. Federal REAL ID enforcement began in 2025.

For visa holders in Texas, checking eligibility and documentation before a license application or renewal could help avoid delays or problems at the driver’s license office.