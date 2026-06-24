A state law provides fines starting at $25 for dog owners whose animals become a “nuisance” by going out unsupervised and entering someone else’s property. The regulation classifies loose dogs and authorizes sanctions that escalate according to the animal’s behavior.

The rule, in force in the state of New Hampshire under RSA 466:31, defines a dog as “loose” when it is outside its owner’s property and without control or supervision . Depending on the case, the dog may be classified as a nuisance, threat, or dangerous animal, with fines of up to $1,000.

What do dogs do to receive the fine of up to $1,000?

The lowest fine, of $25, corresponds to the “nuisance” category and applies when a dog roams unsupervised on a neighbor’s property. The underlying mistake is often at home: failing to contain or watch the animal, which allows it to escape.

The penalty increases with repeat offenses within the same year. A neighbor can call animal control whenever they detect an unsupervised dog on their land, or if the animal digs, defecates, or damages property.

The amounts for “nuisance” are as follows:

First offense: $25

Second offense (within 12 months): $50

Third offense: $100

How does this affect owners and what other fines exist?

The sanctions become stricter depending on the severity. The “threat” category starts at $200 and reaches $400 for repeat offenses within the year. The “dangerous” category starts at $400 and goes up to $1,000 and, in addition, leaves the owner responsible for all medical expenses if the dog injures a person .