Flying is one of the safest forms of transportation there is, but the question of which seat offers the best chance of surviving a crash has sparked curiosity for decades.

And although experts insist that there is no “magic” seat, several studies of real accidents found a clear pattern: some locations have statistically better survival rates than others.

What the most cited study says

The best-known analysis on the subject was carried out by TIME magazine, which reviewed the accident database of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The study examined 17 accidents with fatalities and survivors that occurred between 1985 and 2000, cross-referencing seat location with survival rates.

The main result was decisive regarding the section of the plane: the seats in the back third had a fatality rate of 32%, compared with 39% in the middle third and 38% in the front third. In other words, the back of the plane showed, on average, the best survival rate.

Neither window nor aisle: which is the safest seat on a plane

When the analysis drilled down into seat position within the row, the most striking fact emerged: the middle seats in the back of the plane had the best results, with a fatality rate of 28%, the lowest of all.

At the other end of the spectrum, the worst results were for the aisle seats located in the middle third of the cabin, with a fatality rate of 44%. The difference between one location and another is significant.

So, if the question is “window or aisle,” the answer that emerges from the data is more nuanced: what matters most is not so much window versus aisle, but being in the back and, within the row, in the middle seat.