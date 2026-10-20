Living on one of the most coveted islands in the United States without paying rent or for food sounds like fantasy, but there is a concrete way to do it: work exchange. A farming community located on the Big Island of Hawaii, next to a waterfall, offers lodging and meals in exchange for the volunteer dedicating a few hours per week to tasks around the place.

The offer is posted on the Worldpackers platform and, before packing your bags, it is worth knowing exactly what it includes, what needs to be done, and what requirements are asked for.

Volunteers sought to live in Hawaii

First of all, to avoid any surprises, it should be made clear that this is not a paid job. It is an exchange (in English, work trade): the volunteer contributes their time and, instead of a salary, receives room and board.

This is the model on which platforms like Worldpackers are based, which connect travelers with hosts from around the world willing to offer lodging in exchange for help. In this case, the host is a community focused on communal living, organic farming, and ecotourism.

The proposal requires helping out between 25 and 30 hours per week in the activities of the place. The tasks are varied and typical of life on a community farm: farm work, landscaping and gardening, cleaning common areas, household maintenance tasks, and help preparing shared meals.

There is also room for those with experience in repairs, construction, or vehicle maintenance, a profile that the host especially values.

The offer includes lodging and food in exchange

The offer includes two main benefits. On the one hand, lodging: the volunteer has their own room, which shares a wall with one or two other people, with access to hot showers, bathrooms, some flush and others composting, and internet.

On the other hand, food: they can join the communal meals on site and, in addition, receive enough farm produce and staple foods to cook for themselves if they prefer. There is no need to be vegetarian or vegan, although some members of the community are.

The surroundings are also part of the appeal: it is a rural property in the middle of the Big Island’s nature, with a waterfall nearby, and a small community of up to eleven members, coordinated by one or two people in charge. One detail to keep in mind: it is an alcohol-free space.

What the requirements are

To apply for this type of exchange, you must meet certain conditions, partly those of the platform and partly those of the host: