Running out of phone storage does not always mean deleting photos, videos, or personal documents. In some cases, installed apps and the data they accumulate account for a significant share of a device’s available space.

A Google Pixel 9 Pro XL user managed to recover nearly 10GB of storage after reviewing the Google apps installed on the phone, switching some of them for alternatives, and removing others that were no longer needed.

The experience, reported by Android Police, highlights how checking individual app storage can help Android users make better use of their available memory. However, the amount of space recovered will vary by device, depending on stored files, usage patterns, and app settings.

5 Google apps users can replace to free up storage

1. YouTube Music

YouTube Music was the biggest storage consumer in the case examined. The app had grown to occupy around 5GB, a considerable amount for a single music service.

Music apps can accumulate storage through offline downloads and temporary files created during everyday use.

For people who primarily stream music online, using a browser-based alternative may be an option.

Before changing apps, users should check how much space is taken up by downloads and cached files. If offline music is the main issue, managing saved tracks may also help reclaim storage.

2. Google Maps

Google Maps occupied approximately 800MB on the device in the report. The app’s storage footprint can vary depending on saved data, downloaded offline maps, and temporary files.

As an alternative, the user switched to HERE WeGo, a navigation app that also supports downloading maps for offline use.

The change may be useful for people looking for a different navigation service, although it is worth comparing features before leaving Google Maps. Offline navigation, traffic information, and route-planning options can differ between apps.

Google Maps occupied approximately 800MB on the device in the report.

3. Google Chrome

Google Chrome was another app the user reviewed. In the reported case, replacing it with Brave helped recover up to approximately 1GB, although the actual savings depend on stored data and browser settings.

Browsing history, cached images, cookies, and other data can take up additional space over time. As a result, an app’s installation size does not always reflect its total storage usage.

4. Google Fit

Google Fit was also among the apps the user decided to remove from the phone’s setup. In this case, the decision was about eliminating a service that was no longer needed rather than achieving a guaranteed storage reduction for every user.

People who track their activity through a smartwatch or another fitness app can check whether they still need Google Fit installed. Before removing it, they should verify where their activity data is stored and whether it relies on synchronization with other services.

If the app is no longer used, uninstalling it when the device allows it—or disabling it if it is a system app—may reduce the space it occupies. The available options depend on the Android version and phone model.

5. Gboard

Gboard, Google’s keyboard app, was the fifth app the user chose to remove. Keyboards generally take up less space than music or navigation apps, but their files and data can still contribute to overall storage usage.

Users who want to replace Gboard can consider another Android-compatible keyboard that supports the features they need, such as swipe typing, voice input, multiple languages, and word suggestions.

Before installing an alternative, check its developer, requested permissions, and privacy policy. A keyboard can process sensitive information entered by the user, so storage size should not be the only consideration.

How to check which apps use the most storage on Android

Before removing services or installing alternatives, identify what is actually consuming space on the device. Menu names may vary depending on the phone manufacturer and Android version.

Follow these steps to review storage usage:

Open Settings on your phone. Select Storage, or search for that option in Settings. Review how much space apps and other file categories occupy. Open each app’s information page to check its storage usage and, where available, its cache size. Remove downloads you no longer need or clear cached files when appropriate.

It is important to understand the difference between clearing an app’s cache and clearing its data. Clearing the cache removes temporary files that can be generated again. Clearing app data may remove settings, sign-in sessions, and locally stored content.

There is also no need to replace every Google app. If a service is useful and takes up little space, keeping it may be the better choice.

Can users recover 10GB without deleting photos and videos?

The experience reported by Android Police shows that reviewing installed apps can help reclaim a substantial amount of storage, but it does not guarantee that every user will free up 10GB by making the same changes.

In the reported case, YouTube Music accounted for most of the recovered space. The results depend on individual usage. A phone with large music downloads, offline maps, and accumulated app data may offer more opportunities to reclaim space than one with recently installed apps.

The best approach is to check how much storage each service actually uses and start with the biggest space consumers. This can help users free up room without deleting personal photos, documents, or other files they want to keep.