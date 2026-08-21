En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Niño Prodigio, the most recognized astrologer in the United States, shared on his official website this Friday, August 21, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can plan their day and know what the stars have in store.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

This Friday, the Moon together with Uranus in Gemini activates original ideas and unexpected conversations; surprise news may change perspectives, and the dominance of air strengthens bonds and the circulation of ideas.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today is a good day to focus on your family's investments and on how to increase the value of your properties. It is the ideal time to thoroughly review your resources and assess the opportunities that come your way. There may be a property worth examining more closely or an investment you have been putting off. In addition, an affectionate conversation with someone you love will remind you how much you are worth. Sharing your emotions can be a comforting boost to your self-esteem, helping you reconnect with yourself and notice the affection around you. Today, do not underestimate the power of words: they can change the way you see yourself. With that renewed confidence, you will be able to address your needs more effectively. You will realize that you have the resources and support needed to move forward. This is an ideal time to set goals and move ahead decisively, because the universe is on your side. Keep in mind that self-confidence is essential to achieving what you want. Take advantage of this emotional momentum and do not hesitate to make your wishes come true. Nurture your family ties and allow love and support to flow into your life. Today is your day to shine with all your light and show the world your true worth.

Taurus

With the Moon in your sign, a new stage begins that highlights your talents and invites you to reconnect with your essence. It is an ideal time to rediscover what makes you unique and special. The day is charged with creative and emotional energy that you will be able to channel in surprising ways. A loving gesture from someone close will remind you of the great value of emotional support in your life. These encounters are a balm for the spirit and, thanks to them, you will be able to understand more clearly your place in the world. Open yourself to receiving love and tenderness; that will make you stronger. The energy of the day also invites you to share more with others. By doing so, you will notice that your gifts shine even more when joined with those of the people around you. It is an ideal day to collaborate and create something beautiful together. Finally, remember to take care of yourself. This new cycle is not only about what you give, but also about what you receive. Listen to your heart and follow the signs that life presents to you. Prosperity is in the air and you are on the right path.

Leo

Today you may feel that your inner self is speaking to you in a subtle but profound way. Whether through a revealing dream, a memory that returns to your mind, or that inner voice whispering to you, you will be more open to the signs the universe sends you. Pay attention, because these clues are valuable for your path. It is a favorable time to reflect on your goals and aspirations. The signs that appear today will give you steadiness and confidence when making decisions. Give yourself permission to deepen your connection with your inner self; you may find a new direction that motivates you. Remember that your creativity is a source of power. Being in harmony with yourself will help you manifest your desires more clearly. If there is a deep desire within you, today is the ideal time to take steps toward it, trusting that life is conspiring in your favor. Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with your inner light. Self-confidence will make you shine and bring you closer to the summit you long for. Do not fear challenges; they are nothing more than stepping stones on your route to success.

Virgo

Today, a close friend will tell you something that will touch you deeply. That encounter will be the beginning of a path full of signs and lessons. Open yourself to the wisdom that arrives, because it can give you the push you need to move forward in your life. As you absorb this information, you will begin a deeper search for knowledge. Your desire to move forward and improve yourself will be stronger than ever, and you will notice that surrounding yourself with people who support and encourage your growth will be decisive on this path. Do not underestimate the value of company: the circle you choose today can enhance your development. Cooperation and shared learning will be the foundation of your achievements. It is an ideal day to exchange ideas and work as a team. Finally, trust the process. Although the path is not always obvious, every step you take will bring you closer to your true purpose. Allow yourself to grow and flourish, confident that you are moving along the right road.

Libra

Today, someone you respect will share decisive comments to help you handle a difficult situation. Do not underestimate their experience; their perspective can reveal opportunities you had not seen. By combining your emotional intelligence with those recommendations, you will be better prepared to make the right choice. It is a day in which your ability to create brilliant strategies will be strengthened. By combining your intuition with other people's support, you will be able to gradually move toward the goal you desire. Do not hesitate to ask questions or seek guidance; that shows strength, not weakness. Take this moment to review your goals and align them with your values. Authenticity will be your greatest ally; therefore, stay true to yourself as you move forward. Personal growth requires courage and clarity. Keep in mind that every step you take today is a rung on the ladder toward a more promising tomorrow. Stay open to the opportunities that arise and act with confidence and determination.

Scorpio

Today's emotional horizon looks stable and abundant, full of opportunities for happiness as a couple. The bonds that emerge or are strengthened on this day can turn into a path of shared development, where both inspire and support each other in their personal processes. It is a favorable moment to lay the foundations for a relationship nourished by love and understanding. If you allow yourself to explore different ways of loving, you will discover sides of yourself that you may not have considered before. Your emotional bond will grow stronger and that deserves celebration. Give yourself permission to be vulnerable and to show yourself as you are. Authenticity in your relationships will be essential to building healthy and lasting connections. Today is a good time to express your feelings and desires to the people you love. Keep in mind that love is a journey that becomes more valuable with each shared experience. Keep an open mind to what life brings you and enjoy the beauty of the deep bonds you can create.

Capricorn

This Thursday, love is blooming in your life. You are going through a fertile stage in which your bonds can grow and become stronger. What you give returns as enjoyment, leading you to savor shared happiness with those who accompany you.

The affinity with someone who understands and complements you will be especially intense today. This emotional bond will not only fill you with joy, but will also become a source of emotional abundance in your life. Reciprocity in love will be your best ally.

Today is an ideal day to open your heart and show your appreciation to those you love. Loving gestures, however small they may seem, can make a big difference and strengthen your bonds even more. Do not be afraid to show your most vulnerable side; that will only enrich your relationships.

Remember that love is a gift that grows when shared. Allow yourself to enjoy the beauty of your bonds and celebrate every moment together.

Sagittarius

Today, your emotional intelligence becomes an essential ally for your healing. By letting go of thoughts and beliefs that no longer serve you, you will make room for relief and renewal. This inner work is key to your personal development.

Allow yourself to feel and process the emotions that arise. Do not fear letting go of what no longer benefits you; it is part of your evolution. Releasing old burdens will help you live more fully and consciously. Today is an ideal opportunity to care for yourself, nourishing your body and soul. Dedicate time to activities that calm you and reconnect you with yourself, such as meditation, exercise, or artistic creation. Every act of self-care you practice today will positively impact your overall well-being. Remember that each day offers a new opportunity to grow and shine. Transformation is a beautiful journey, and a future full of possibilities awaits you.

Aquarius

Today, your home becomes a flourishing and comfortable space. The peace you feel is the result of mutual support and affection from the people you live with. Every display of affection, however small, adds up and helps create a warm, welcoming home atmosphere. It is a favorable time to prioritize the well-being of the home: consider making small adjustments that enhance harmony and joy in your space. By acting this way, you will not only improve your space, but also strengthen the bonds with those who share your life. Keep in mind that every gesture you make in your home can deeply influence your emotional well-being. Positive energy is nourished by the interactions and affection cultivated each day. Stay open to the opportunities that arise in this area. Finally, appreciate the home you have built and everything it represents to you. Value every moment you share and plant seeds of joy in every space. The abundance in your home reflects the abundance you carry in your heart.

Pisces

Today the way you communicate will be captivating and magnetic. Everything you say will be filled with tenderness and creativity, drawing in those around you. Allow yourself to express your emotions and let your voice reflect the beauty within you.

You learn through play and spontaneity, which allows you to see the world from a renewed perspective. This freshness will help you connect with others in a deeper and more meaningful way. Do not be afraid to show yourself as you are; your authenticity is your greatest power.

Communication is essential in any relationship, and today you can build bridges that bring you closer to others. Your sensitivity and inspiration will flow naturally, allowing you to forge deep connections in your life. Channel this energy to express your vision and your desires.

Remember that every encounter is an opportunity to leave a positive mark on someone's heart. Give yourself permission to be a beacon of light and creativity in the world. Your voice is a gift; use it with love and tenderness.