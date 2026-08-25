En esta noticia Child Prodigy's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as "Child Prodigy", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Tuesday, August 25, 2026. He also explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to keep in mind.

Mars enters Cancer for a month and a half, focusing energy on home and family: a good time for household improvements, but with greater sensitivity and risk of "pressure cooker" reactions.

Child Prodigy's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Aries

Today is an ideal occasion to strengthen family bonds. Sharing moments with those you love will not only fill you with happiness, but also help you value the importance of your role in the functioning of the home. It is a good time to think about how you can contribute to an atmosphere of harmony and collaboration. Setting boundaries may be difficult, but it is essential to maintain balance in your relationships. At times it is worth stating explicitly what you expect from others and what they can expect from you. That transparency will help everyone feel calmer and more secure in their roles within the family. In addition, commitment and affection will be essential to drive any shared project. Together, you will be able to build firmer foundations that benefit everyone. Cooperation will be decisive, and by adding ideas and efforts as a team, you will see how your shared hopes begin to become reality. So, dear Aries, make the most of this day to cultivate affection and order in your home. Remember that, sometimes, great triumphs are born from small steps in daily life together.

Taurus

Today, the atmosphere around you will invite you to think about your family. You will feel a strong desire to get closer to those who share your roots, which could lead to valuable reunions. It is an ideal occasion to recover stories and memories that strengthen those bonds.

Do not underestimate the power of an affectionate gesture. A simple hug or a kind word can have a profound effect on those around you. Show your affection and gratitude; you will see how these genuine gestures nourish family ties. That closeness can also open new opportunities for dialogue. Perhaps there are matters you want to discuss or share with your loved ones. Honest communication will be key to strengthening those bonds and fostering an atmosphere of love and understanding. Take advantage of this day to create memorable family moments.

Leo

Today is a favorable moment to turn your gaze inward. Your intuition and the world of dreams will take on special value, encouraging you to explore your roots and get to know yourself better. This process can be very enriching and transformative.

Consider working with a professional in family constellations. This experience can give you new perspectives on your closest relationships and on how your family history has influenced your present life. Identifying and understanding these ties will help you close cycles that were left open. Before projecting yourself into tomorrow, it is essential to pause and review what was left in the past. By closing those stages, you will not only free yourself, but also open yourself to new opportunities with full readiness. So, dear Leo, give yourself the space to explore and heal. Introspection is a gift that will allow you to move forward with clarity and purpose toward the goals you want to achieve in the future.

Virgo

Today you will reconnect with friends and people who have been present in your life for years. This closeness will rekindle valuable memories and invite you to reflect on the relevance of those bonds in your present.

However, you will also notice the need to be more selective with your relationships. It is a good time to carefully observe the true intentions of those around you. You will be seeking deep bonds, grounded in affection and loyalty, capable of enduring the passage of time and conflicts. Genuine relationships are a treasure, and today is an ideal day to celebrate them. Do not hesitate to strengthen the bonds that have been valuable to you and leave behind those connections that bring you nothing positive. So, dear Virgo, make the most of this moment of reflection. Try to surround yourself with people who value your true essence and support you on your path. The quality of your relationships will be what determines your happiness.

Libra

Today you will be immersed in a heavy load of tasks and commitments, which will place you in various scenarios. That exposure may open doors for you, but it may also bring obstacles; therefore, it is wise to measure each move carefully in the development of your career. Around you will be demanding people, very attentive to both your successes and your mistakes. The pressure may be considerable, but it can also push you to give your best. Stay calm and focus on the tasks you perform.

Remember that taking care of your reputation is key right now. Being professional and responsible will help you get through the day's turbulence, showing your worth without needing to boast: your results will speak for you.

So, dear Libra, remain firm and committed.

Scorpio

Today several opportunities will arise to learn and broaden your horizons. If you feel like traveling or taking in new knowledge, take advantage of the occasion. However, remember that a demanding routine can make it harder to manage your time.

Administrative or legal matters may come up that require your attention and patience. These challenges may seem overwhelming, but if you maintain confidence and determination, you will be able to overcome them without major setbacks. Keep in mind that every obstacle hides an opportunity. If you maintain a positive attitude and focus on your goals, you will find creative and effective solutions. Do not fear the unexpected; it is a natural part of growth.

So, dear Scorpio, welcome the opportunities that arise with openness and do not let routine hold you back. Your ability to adapt will guide you toward a bright future.

Capricorn

Today personal relationships take on special importance. When interacting with your partner or someone significant, issues from the past may resurface. This can be an opportunity to heal old wounds and strengthen the bond that unites you.

For daily life together, clear agreements and a willingness to understand the other person's perspective are essential. Open and honest communication will be the foundation of a stable and lasting relationship that allows you to move forward together. Keep in mind that affection, respect, and patience are the basis of every relationship. Each person has their own perspective, so it is key to find a meeting point where both feel protected and appreciated. Therefore, dear Capricorn, take advantage of this day to strengthen your bonds: empathy and love are the best paths toward harmonious and enriching coexistence.

Sagittarius

Today intimacy may feel a little complicated. It will be hard for you to fully let go because you perceive sexuality not only in the physical sense, but also in the emotional one. This combination will lead you to question the depth of your bonds. In addition, you will be more aware of what it means to open up to another person, which will make you act with greater caution in your relationships. Today, giving yourself to another will be a process that demands your full attention and delicacy, because you want it to be an authentic exchange.

Remember that intimacy is not limited to the physical; it is also an emotional experience that must be nourished with respect and empathy. Dare to explore this aspect of your relationships, but do so with maturity and responsibility.

So, dear Sagittarius, set aside the necessary time to deepen and strengthen your bonds.

Aquarius

This is an ideal time to commit firmly to your physical and emotional well-being. Self-awareness is fundamental on this path; if you maintain negative or defeatist thoughts, consider seeking professional support to transform them. Put self-care first and incorporate positive habits that benefit your health. Use the day to begin changes that bring you closer to a more balanced and fulfilling life. Leave behind everything that holds you back and does not allow you to move forward. By letting go of emotional burdens and habits that are not good for you, you will create space for new and positive things to enter your life. Therefore, dear Aquarius, trust yourself and be encouraged to take that first step toward transformation. Investing in your overall well-being is worth it and will bring you benefits in every area of your life.

Pisces

Today you will feel a strong urge to play, create, and express yourself freely, reconnecting with the essence of your childhood. That harmony with your creative side is beautiful and valuable; however, do not neglect your financial responsibilities. Even if your budget is tight, look for ways to enjoy yourself without incurring unnecessary expenses. There are many ways to express yourself and cultivate your creativity without major investments, so put your ingenuity to work. Remember that entertainment and imagination can go hand in hand with responsibility. The key is to find a balance that allows you to enjoy your passions without putting your financial stability at risk. So, dear Pisces, connect with your inner child and let it shine. Life is a canvas you can paint every day, as long as you keep your finances under control.