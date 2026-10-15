We have all seen it in some pants model: a small pocket located inside one of the larger ones on the front of the jeans, which today seems too small to hold any belongings.

According to Levi Strauss & Co, it is a compartment full of history and with a clear function, as it was intended to store a popular and characteristic object from the late 19th century.

What the little pocket in jeans that is sewn inside the larger pocket is for

The little pocket in the jeans, although today it is present in different models in a decorative way, was not incorporated for aesthetic reasons but for practicality: it allowed the pocket watch, also known in English as the watch pocket, to be stored there.

This compartment therefore has years and years of history, intended to provide a comfortable and separate place for an object that needed to be accessible in a practical way.

Another curious point about this part of the jeans is that, although it originally used to have rivets, during World War II the company made the decision to stop placing them in order to save the available metal so that it could be used in the war.

And what are the rivets on jeans for?

The use of small metal rivets can also be a mystery, and although they may seem decorative, they serve a specific function to improve the quality of the garment.

Their location allows the common stress points that pants have when worn, such as the pockets and seams, to be reinforced, which helps extend their useful life.

This invention was originally patented by Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss & Co on May 20, 1873, and has become a feature that would accompany jeans for generations and generations.