Kitchen and bathroom faucets can lose their shine due to the buildup of minerals present in the water. To combat this problem, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises periodically checking the taps and cleaning any limescale or calcium deposits that may make it difficult for water to come out.

White vinegar is one of the alternatives mentioned by the agency for removing these buildup deposits during home maintenance.

How to remove limescale and white stains from faucets with vinegar

To remove limescale and white stains from faucets with vinegar, it is advisable to follow these steps:

Identify the affected areas: check for white stains, mineral deposits, or residue around the aerator, the spout, and the base of the faucet. These whitish stains can appear with daily use and become more visible when the water evaporates and leaves deposits behind. Check the manufacturer’s instructions: before spraying vinegar, make sure it is compatible with the faucet’s finish. Some delicate surfaces can be damaged by acidic products. Apply the product carefully: if the manufacturer allows it, spray a small amount of white vinegar and then wipe the affected area with a cloth. Avoid leaving it on for too long without checking the product instructions. Remove the residue: clean the surface with water and dry it with a soft cloth, as long as the manufacturer’s instructions allow it.

It is worth noting that the agency does not set a universal application time or guarantee that it is safe for all finishes. Therefore, it is important to check the specific conditions of each faucet before cleaning it.

Why do white stains appear on faucets

White stains are usually related to the minerals dissolved in the water. When drops remain on a surface and evaporate, they can leave visible residue that accumulates over time.

According to the EPA, the buildup of limescale or calcium can restrict the water flow, so regularly checking and cleaning faucets is also part of their maintenance.