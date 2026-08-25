More and more people are looking for hair care options that allow them to reduce the use of chemical products.

In that context, home remedies for gray hair began to gain popularity, and among them, baking soda appears as an alternative that can be easily obtained and used at home.

Why does gray hair appear

Gray hair appears when the follicles stop producing melanin, the pigment that gives hair its color.

Factors such as genetics, the passage of time, stress, or even a lack of nutrients can speed up this process. Although it is impossible to stop it, there are ways to reduce the appearance of gray hair or maintain a more even tone.

How to apply baking soda to the hair

The homemade procedure is very simple and only requires ingredients found in any kitchen. To try it, you can prepare a mixture with one part baking soda and three parts warm water until it forms a smooth paste.

Apply to damp hair.

Gently massage the scalp in circles.

Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes.

Rinse with water and then use the usual shampoo.

It is recommended to do this process once or twice a week to notice gradual changes.

Additional benefits of baking soda

In addition to helping disguise gray hair, this natural ingredient can provide other benefits to the hair:

Removes dead cells from the scalp.

Reduces excess oil.

Cleans residue from hair products.

Provides a feeling of freshness.

That said, it is best to avoid excessive use, as it could cause dryness. In case of irritation, it is best to space out applications or dilute the mixture more. Consulting a specialist is recommended.