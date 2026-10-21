Because they are in constant contact with food scraps, bad odors in the dishwasher can be a frequent problem in homes that use this appliance on a daily basis.

In this context, the University of Illinois Extension published on its official website a home method to solve this problem using simple-to-obtain items, such as two cups of white vinegar and baking soda.

Where they recommend using this two-cup white vinegar method and how to apply it step by step

This method, recommended for cleaning the inside of the dishwasher, was published by the institution and consists of the following steps:

Clean the filter inside the dishwasher to prevent food residue from becoming stuck

Pour two cups of white vinegar into a glass measuring cup

Place it upright on the lower rack of the dishwasher without adding detergent

Run a normal cycle with hot drying

Then sprinkle a cup of baking soda in the dishwasher

Run another hot water cycle

Use the dishwasher’s sanitizing cycle -if possible- for a deeper clean

According to what was explained by Utah State University, baking soda neutralizes acidic odors in the water and can absorb odors from the air, while white vinegar, because of the acid it contains, is positioned as a natural deodorizing and disinfecting cleaning product.

Where else is vinegar recommended

Likewise, the University of Illinois advises using an equal mixture of water and vinegar to remove any trace of mold that may have remained inside the refrigerator and thus help eliminate bad odors.