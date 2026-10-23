Cinnamon is not only an aromatic spice widely used by food lovers, but also a great ally for those who practice what is known as “organic farming”.

This practice seeks to avoid the use of synthetic chemical products for pest control or soil enrichment and replace them with natural alternatives.

In this sense, the Utah State University Extension explains on its official website that cinnamon can be used as an antidote to control ants and pests.

The correct way to use cinnamon to control ants and pests

According to what the institution points out, cinnamon can act as a “natural repellent” to keep ants and other pests away . This is because the aromatic compounds in the ingredient disorient insects and interfere with their arrival.

The recommendation is to place cinnamon around the base of the plant to keep pests away. If you do not have cinnamon at home, cloves can perform the same function if placed in the same way.

Other natural pest repellents

In the same way, Utah State University explains that there are plants with natural properties to repel harmful pests and attract insects that have a positive impact. The list includes:

Mint

Marigolds

Lavender

Garlic

Onion

Other expert recommendations to keep ants and other pests away from plants

Among the institution’s additional tips is combining pest-repellent plants with more vulnerable ones in the planting, such as mint and lavender together with basil and tomatoes.

In addition, carrying out inspections regularly makes it possible to detect pests in time to treat them as deemed necessary.

Opting for physical barriers can also help protect plants if they are in the home garden; examples of this are rows or mesh.