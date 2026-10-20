At 41 years old and with 23 seasons behind him, LeBron James changed the course of his career and will go after his long-awaited fifth league ring. This Tuesday, October 20, he will debut in a Philadelphia 76ers jersey at the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and he does so after accepting the biggest pay cut ever remembered in the league.

The star went from earning more than US$52 million a year with the Los Angeles Lakers to just under US$4 million, the veteran minimum salary. The phrase he used to explain the move is already etched in memory: “I’m not after the money”.

LeBron James’ new contract: the biggest salary cut in NBA history

Last July, James agreed with Philadelphia to a two-year contract worth a total of US$8 million. For the 2026-27 season, he will earn US$3,876,529, the minimum salary the league sets for a player with ten or more years of experience. The second year includes a player option, that is, the possibility of extending his career to a 25th season.

The scale of the cut becomes clear when compared with what he earned before. In his last season with the Lakers, LeBron made US$52,627,153. The difference, about US$48.75 million he gave up, is, according to the specialized press, the largest salary cut in NBA history. It is also the lowest salary of his entire career: even his rookie contract in 2003 was higher in real terms.

James is the only active billionaire in the league and, over 23 seasons, has accumulated more than US$581 million just in salaries, most of them on maximum or near-maximum contracts. For someone like that to sign for the veteran minimum is precisely what turned the decision into news.

“I’m not after the money”: what he said about his decision

When confirming his arrival in Philadelphia, “King James” was blunt about his motivations. “I’m not after the money. I’m not after the family. Why am I really playing right now? I still want to sacrifice, work, push myself, compete, win, and have a chance to feel the thrill of victory, another championship,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

The star-studded roster around him

The counterpoint to the minimum salary is the setting. In Philadelphia, James joins a roster packed with stars, which explains much of his sporting decision:

Tyrese Maxey , point guard and the team’s biggest star: a two-time All-Star and selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2026, he is the player on whom the project rests.

Jaylen Brown , the forward who arrived from the Boston Celtics in mid-year, a five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP, brings stature and championship experience.

Joel Embiid, center and 2022-23 season MVP, a seven-time All-Star, is the roster’s big question mark because of his recurring physical availability issues.

The debut game: this Tuesday against the champion Knicks

James’ debut with the 76ers will be nothing less than the season opener. The game is set for this Tuesday, October 20, at 19:00 (U.S. Eastern time) at Madison Square Garden in New York, with coverage on NBC and Peacock. Philadelphia visits the New York Knicks, the defending champions.