The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides detailed information on its website for those interested in applying for retirement benefits. It is important to note that once the necessary 40 credits for work have been accumulated and the age of 62 years has been reached, the process to receive this benefit can begin. The time when a person claims their retirement is crucial, as it directly affects the amount they will receive. This amount varies depending on whether the claim is made early, at full retirement age, or if a delayed claim is chosen. Among the groups mentioned, there is one in particular that, upon turning 70, will have the opportunity to receive the maximum benefit granted by the federal agency. Upon reaching full retirement age, the SSA considers how long a beneficiary has waited to claim their benefits. In this way, the pension they receive will increase proportionally to the waiting period, up to age 70. Conversely, those who claim the money before full retirement age will receive less than they would be entitled to, since the benefit is reduced by 0.5% for each month it is received early. When retirement is claimed upon reaching full retirement age, no further deductions are made to the benefit. At age 70, the SSA pays the maximum amount it can grant that beneficiary. In 2026, this will apply to people born in 1956 who have accumulated the necessary credits and file their application now. The highest benefit equals USD 5,108. The SSA grants a maximum of 4 credits per year, regardless of a person’s income. For this reason, at least 10 years of work are required to access retirement benefits. The federal agency operates through a credit system that accumulates in a worker’s record upon reaching a certain amount of earnings. In 2026, this amount is USD 1810.