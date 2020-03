Cuáles son las novedades que dejó el Salón de Ginebra ´virtual´

Celebrating 70 years of Vantage.



The name Vantage first appeared in 1950 with DB2 Vantage specification.



Just shy of 250 of these augmented DB2 Vantages were manufactured – with a decent number believed to be still driveable today.