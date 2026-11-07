Turbulence is one of the scariest moments for people who travel by plane. A recent international survey once again put the spotlight on a South American flight route that often causes tension among passengers.

The study identified a route linking Argentina and Chile as the flight with the highest levels of instability recorded anywhere in the world. Although it is a short trip, lasting just about an hour, the area’s weather and geography make this air link one of the toughest for airlines.

Why Does the Flight Between Mendoza and Chile Have So Much Turbulence?

The report from the website Turbli gave the route linking Mendoza and Santiago, Chile, the highest turbulence rating in the global survey. The analysis examined more than 10,000 flights and 550 airports around the world.

The explanation is directly tied to crossing the Andes mountain range, where irregular air currents, strong winds, and sudden changes in atmospheric pressure converge. It is a short route, just 196 kilometers, with an average flight time of 60 minutes, but one that concentrates especially complex weather conditions.

In addition, specialists point out that the combination of cold and warm air masses creates constant vertical movements that are often strongly felt inside the cabin. These weather variations cause frequent jolts for much of the flight, especially when conditions are more unstable.

What Experts Say About the Flight’s Safety

Despite the discomfort turbulence can cause, pilots and airlines stress that this type of phenomenon is part of the normal operation of commercial aviation.

The aircraft that fly this route are built to handle extreme conditions, and crews have specific protocols to follow when they encounter intense movements.