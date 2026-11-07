The volunteer model allows a host to offer free lodging somewhere in the world in exchange for the volunteer helping with certain tasks during the stay. This lets the host move forward with the project and allows the traveler to visit and explore the world at a lower cost than usual.

Within this framework, an unusual volunteer opportunity has emerged, since the offer is to live on a boat and sail around Brazil and the Caribbean instead of settling into a home, as is usually the case.

Even so, it is an ideal option for more adventurous travelers, though before applying, it’s worth knowing what benefits the volunteer opportunity offers and which expenses are covered by the volunteer .

Volunteers Wanted to Live for Free on a Sailboat in Portugal

Workaway works as an exchange platform: travelers contribute hours of work, and hosts provide room and board, with no salary involved.

In this case, the hosts, Marco and Eduarda, live on a 28-meter boat now docked in Portimão, Portugal. Marco and his son Mathies sailed around the world for 10 years before settling in Portugal.

According to the posting, volunteers receive:

Private cabin aboard.

Three meals a day.

Bathrooms with a hot shower , heating, and a fully equipped kitchen.

Internet access through the host’s hotspot.

Sailing lessons, traditional boat maintenance, and sail repair.

In return, the host is expected to help with:

Carpentry.

Painting.

Cleaning.

Maintenance.

Construction.

Electrical work.

Engineering.

Repairs.

Cooking on rotation.

When will the boat return to sea, and what requirements are needed

The host said that on Nov. 16, the sailboat will go into dry dock for its annual maintenance. At that stage, the boat will need to be cleaned, sanded, painted, and repaired in some areas. The boat is expected back in the water in mid- to late January. Only after that will the journey continue, with no confirmed departure date.

In this context, the call for volunteers is aimed mainly at the repair stage.

The requirements are:

Technical background : painting, electrical work, carpentry, engineering, or maintenance.

Minimum stay of one week.

Preference for people over 25.

Ability to work as part of a team of about seven people.

Register on Workaway to contact the host.

It should be noted that several things are the volunteer’s responsibility: the ticket to Portugal, local transportation, and the proper visa to volunteer if they are not a citizen of the European Union.

In short, this is a different kind of volunteer opportunity that allows people to experience what it’s like to live on a boat. Those interested only need to go to the platform, create an account with their personal information, find the listing, and apply. Ultimately, the host accepts or rejects the volunteer.