The U.S. Air Force (USAF) plans to invest $1.057 billion in a new specialized complex to test and maintain the future F-47 stealth fighter, a sixth-generation aircraft developed by Boeing.

The facility will be located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and will allow the service to evaluate the jet’s combat capabilities, train crews and prepare for integration with unmanned combat drones.

The project is part of a program to field a sixth-generation aircraft capable of exceeding 2,400 kilometers per hour and operating alongside semi-autonomous unmanned aircraft.

What the new U.S. military complex will include

The so-called F-47 Future Campus will have infrastructure for testing and maintaining the aircraft. Planned work includes:

A hangar of about 10,870 square meters for operations and maintenance.

A simulator of nearly 3,800 square meters.

A lab to reprogram mission systems.

An aircraft parking apron.

Additional facilities for maintenance, training and corrosion control for stealth materials.

What speeds the fighter will reach and how it will operate with drones

The F-47 will be the future sixth-generation fighter for the United States and will gradually replace the F-22 Raptor. According to Gen. David Allvin, it will be able to exceed Mach 2 and will have a combat radius of more than 1,600 kilometers.

It will also incorporate stealth technology, advanced sensors and electronic warfare systems. One of its main features will be its ability to coordinate collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), semi-autonomous drones designed to accompany crewed aircraft.

Announcing the program, Allvin said the new jet will have “greater capability, a more modern capability, designed to adapt, along with our collaborative combat aircraft”.

When the complex will be finished

The Air Force expects to award the first contract in February 2027. The schedule calls for about nine months of design and preparation, followed by roughly 40 months of construction. If the timetable holds, the main facilities will be finished in early March 2031.