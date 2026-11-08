The U.S. Army said Nov. 4, 2026, that it has moved forward with a project launched in 2024. It is the Air-Launched Lethal Effects Tool, also known as MALET, by its English acronym.

What sets MALET apart is that it allows mortar rounds to be adapted so they can be launched from drones. In this context, the Army wants to make the most of its arsenal and expand its possible uses.

How does the new U.S. military technology work?

According to the Army’s official statement, MALET (by its English name Munittions Air-dropped Lethal Effects Tool) is a detachable conversion accessory designed to allow conventional mortar rounds to be launched from an unmanned aircraft.

This advance addresses a major problem the Army has faced with this type of weapon, since these rounds are designed to be fired from a tube mounted on the ground. It will make it possible to use resources already on hand instead of buying rounds specially made for drones.

For this system to work properly, two conditions must be met:

On the one hand, the round must have aerodynamic stability, meaning it must remain stable during its fall.

On the other hand, it needs a mechanism that allows it to complete its explosive function when released from the air.

Initially, two mortar sizes can be transported and deployed:

60 mm mortars.

81 mm mortars.

How will this benefit the U.S. Army?

If the project continues to move forward, the Army will benefit in four ways that are highly relevant in the context of the arms race:

1. It allows the Army to use munitions it already has in storage.

2. The same munition can retain its conventional use or be adapted for air launch.

3. It expands the weapons options that unmanned aircraft can carry.

4. The Army is seeking to hand off development to companies to make manufacturing and later distribution easier.

However, several stages still need to be completed. According to the official statement from the U.S. Army, the plan is to distribute the tool so soldiers can test it and give feedback, as well as continue validating its capabilities and improving the design, and apply the MALET architecture to other types of devices.