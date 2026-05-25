In the United States, child custody is decided in Family Courts. In these proceedings, judges analyze each case individually to determine which option best protects the child’s physical, emotional, and social development.

The Supreme Court of the United States uses a special standard to make this decision, known as the “best interests of the child”, a legal standard widely used in U.S. family law.

Under this approach, the court evaluates multiple factors before determining whether sole custody, shared custody, or some other parenting arrangement is appropriate.

How is custody determined?

A minor’s custody is determined in light of the principle of “the best interests of the child”, which is the central standard used by family courts in most legal systems. The judge evaluates different factors to determine the most suitable environment for the child’s well-being, including the relationship with each parent, emotional stability, health, and home conditions.

Factors such as each parent’s ability to care for the child are also considered, their availability, history of violence or neglect, and continuity in the child’s life (school, social and family environment). In some cases, the judge may request psychological evaluations, reports from social workers, or even hear the child’s opinion if they are old enough, depending on the state this may be between 12 and 14 years old.

Why might I be denied custody?

A court may deny custody when it considers that granting it would not benefit the child or that there are risks to the child’s well-being. Among the most common reasons are records of domestic violence, abuse, neglect, problematic substance use, or any behavior that puts the child’s physical or emotional safety at risk.

It can also be influenced by lack of stability in the home, serious untreated mental health problems, or an inability to provide basic care. In some cases, custody is denied because the judge considers that the other parent is better positioned to provide a safer, more stable, or more suitable environment for the child’s development.

How do I apply for custody?

To apply for custody, you generally must file a petition with a family court or the appropriate court. This process usually begins by completing official forms that detail the relationship with the child, the type of custody being requested (sole, shared, or legal) and the reasons why it is considered the most appropriate option.

Once the request is filed, the court may schedule hearings, request evidence or reports, and allow both parties to present their arguments. In some cases, prior mediation between the parents is required before the judge makes a final decision.

What happens if I did not get custody?

If the court decides to grant custody to the other parent, that does not necessarily mean the bond with the child is lost . In most cases, a visitation or parenting-time schedule is established, allowing contact and the relationship with the child to be maintained under a defined schedule.

In addition, custody decisions can be reviewed in the future if circumstances change. For example, if one parent improves their job situation or housing, or demonstrates that they can provide a more stable environment, they may request a modification of the custody agreement from the court.