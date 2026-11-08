South Texas, United States, is in the grip of a stretch of rain and storms that could trigger isolated flash flooding this Sunday, Nov. 8.

According to AccuWeather, a slow-moving storm is bringing rain and storms from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Which areas face the highest flood risk?

The risk could be highest from the areas around San Antonio and Laredo to Corpus Christi, extending south to Brownsville, where heavier rain is expected.

Isolated flooding could also occur in southwest Texas. In parts of the Rio Grande, from Big Bend to the coast, several hours of steady rain are possible.

How much rain could fall, and what should drivers watch for?

The agency expects 1 to 4 inches of rain to fall in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley during the event. In isolated spots, totals could reach 10 inches, according to its localized maximum estimate, known as Local StormMax.

Rain will not be equally intense everywhere. Austin and Houston would be near the northern edge of the rain area, with some downpours possible.

Because of the risk of flooding, officials advise against driving through water-covered roads. Water levels can continue to rise and, even if it is not visible, the roadway may already be damaged.