U.S. weather authorities are maintaining flood alerts in different regions of the country because of rising river levels and increased flow in some waterways.

The National Weather Service (NWS) updated its warnings map and said the affected areas are in three states. The official report includes sections of Florida, Iowa and Arizona, where flooding could affect roads, farmland and residential areas.

Which U.S. states are under flood warnings?

In Florida, the warnings cover areas near the St. Johns and Peace rivers, and rising water could affect communities close to the riverbanks and cause flooding in low-lying areas. The counties mentioned include:

Seminole.

Brevard.

Lake.

Volusia.

DeSoto.

In Iowa, the alerts include sections of the Iowa River near Marengo and the North Skunk River near Sigourney. Flooding poses a risk to farmland, rural roads and property located near the waterways.

In Arizona, the warnings are tied to water releases from Tempe Town Lake and Granite Reef Dam. The affected areas include zones near the Salt and Gila rivers, where higher water levels could affect crossings and low-lying roads.

What recommendations did the National Weather Service issue?

The NWS recommends avoiding flooded areas and not attempting to cross streets, highways or roads covered by water. Even when the water does not appear deep, a current can sweep away vehicles and put occupants at risk.

As a preventive measure, officials advise: