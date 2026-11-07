Meeting tax obligations in the United States requires certain foreign nationals to have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) when they do not qualify for a Social Security Number (SSN).

To apply, they must complete Form W-7 and submit the required documents to prove their identity and foreign status to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). At least two documents are required, unless you have a U.S. passport.

What documents must be submitted to get an ITIN if you do not have a U.S. passport?

The IRS states that those without a valid passport must submit two supporting documents. One to prove identity and another to show foreign status.

At least one of the documents must include a photo of the applicant. The exception is for dependents under 14, or under 18 if they are students.

Also, though it may go without saying, the documents must be current and submitted in original form or as copies certified by the issuing agency. The IRS will not accept notarized copies as a substitute.

Which documents does the IRS accept to prove identity and foreign status?

The IRS recognizes 13 types of documents that can be used to prove identity, foreign status or both:

Documents to prove identity and foreign status:

Foreign passport.

Foreign national identity card.

U.S. visa.

Foreign military ID.

Foreign voter registration card.

Foreign birth certificate.

Documents to prove identity only:

U.S. driver’s license.

U.S. military ID.

Foreign driver’s license.

State-issued ID in the United States.

USCIS photo ID.

Medical records (dependents under 6).

School records (dependents under 24 who are students).

Who must complete this procedure?

The ITIN is for people who need a tax identification number to meet their federal tax obligations but are not eligible for an SSN.

Possible applicants include:

Nonresident aliens who must file a tax return in the United States.

Resident aliens who must file taxes but do not qualify for an SSN.

People applying for treaty benefits.

Spouses or dependents of U.S. citizens or resident aliens who need an identification number to claim certain tax benefits.

Foreign students, teachers and researchers who must file tax returns or meet one of the IRS exceptions.

Eligibility also depends on tax status and each applicant’s specific requirements.

What is the ITIN for?

The ITIN is used to identify taxpayers who need to meet federal tax obligations in the United States but are not eligible for an SSN.

Its main uses include: