If a nuclear blast were to occur, having a safe place inside your home could be critical for protecting yourself from radiation and its effects. Not every home has a bunker or basement, but official recommendations exist for identifying and preparing the space that offers the most protection.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Ready.gov explain what a shelter should have, where it should be located and why concrete and brick buildings may offer a more effective barrier against radioactive fallout.

In addition to choosing the right location, it is important to have essential supplies to stay sheltered. Authorities also specify how long people should remain inside a building after an explosion and what precautions to take before going outside.

Where to Put a Shelter Inside the Home During a Nuclear Blast

According to guidance from Ready.gov and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the places that offer the most protection from a nuclear blast are basements and the central areas of large buildings made with heavy materials such as concrete, brick, or cement. These spaces can reduce exposure to radioactive fallout, which may settle on roofs, walls, and the ground after the explosion.

If the home does not have a basement, the recommendation is to identify an interior room, preferably in the center of the structure, away from windows, doors, and exterior walls. It is worth noting that the more walls and structures there are between people and the outside, the greater the protection may be from radioactive particles.

How to prepare a room to protect against radiation

Once the safest place has been identified, it is important to prepare it to reduce the entry of radioactive particles and allow people to stay there for several hours. CDC guidance recommends closing and locking doors, windows, and fireplace dampers, staying away from exterior walls and the roof and, when possible, turning off fans, air conditioners, and heating systems that draw air from outside

If a person was outdoors when the explosion occurred or was exposed to fallout, they should take precautions before settling into the shelter. The CDC recommends:

Remove the outer layer of clothing : This can remove up to 90% of radioactive material on the body.

Bag exposed clothing : Put it in a sealed plastic bag and keep it away from other people.

Wash exposed skin : Use soap and water, without scrubbing hard. If showering is not possible, wipe the skin with a damp cloth.

Put on clean clothes: Once the contaminating material has been removed, change before staying in the protected space.

These steps help prevent radioactive particles from spreading inside the home. In addition, do not go out to look for family members who are in other buildings, as health authorities advise that each person remain in the safe place where they are until official instructions are given.

What a Nuclear Shelter Cannot Do Without

In addition to having a protected space, it is necessary to prepare supplies to cover the basic needs of those who have to stay inside the home. Ready.gov recommends keeping an emergency kit with drinking water, nonperishable food, medication, and items that can help people get through several days without relying on outside services. These items should be stored in an accessible place and available to all family members.

Among the essentials are:

Drinking water : Store at least 3.8 liters per person per day for a minimum of three days.

Nonperishable food : Canned goods, dried fruit, granola bars, and other items that do not need refrigeration.

Medication and first-aid kit : Prescription medicines, bandages, disinfectants, and first-aid supplies.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio : allows people to receive information from authorities even if regular communications are interrupted.

Flashlight and extra batteries : needed for light during possible power outages.

Hygiene items : Wet wipes, soap, trash bags, and personal hygiene supplies.

Portable chargers : Help keep cellphones charged to receive alerts and communicate.

Documents and cash: it is a good idea to keep copies of important documents and some cash in a protected container.

It is also important to include specific supplies for babies, older adults, people who need medical treatment, and pets. The amount of supplies should be adjusted to the number of people who will use the shelter and their particular needs.

The CDC recommends staying indoors for at least 24 hours after a nuclear detonation, because the intensity of radiation from fallout decreases over time. However, people should not leave simply because that period has passed, since they need to listen for instructions from authorities and wait until they confirm it is safe to go outside.