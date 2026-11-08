The Trump administration, through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has set a new deadline for employers seeking work visas for foreign workers. Starting Nov. 9, 2026, the agency will reject petitions filed on older versions of the I-129 form and will only accept the updated edition.

The change affects companies that use this form to hire workers under various immigration categories, including H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and O-1, among others. The new version was published on Sept. 9, 2026, and will permanently replace the previous edition, dated Feb. 27 of the same year.

The update also comes amid new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rules on additional fees for certain employers filing H-1B and L-1 petitions. Payment requirements depend on the size of the workforce and the share of foreign workers with those immigration statuses.

What USCIS Form I-129 is and which work visas it can be used to request

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a new edition of Form I-129, known as Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker. This is the form U.S. employers must file to request that a foreign worker be allowed to enter the country temporarily to perform work or receive training, and it can also be used to seek certain extensions of stay and changes of immigration status.

According to USCIS, the form is used to process several work visa categories, including H-1B, for professionals in specialty occupations; H-2A, for temporary agricultural workers; H-2B, for temporary nonagricultural workers; L-1, for intracompany transferees; O-1, for people with extraordinary ability; and P-1, for certain athletes and entertainment groups. It also covers H-3, O-2, P-2, P-3, Q-1 and R-1 categories, among other classification and change-of-status requests.

The company or employer seeking to hire the worker, not the foreign national, is responsible for filing. For that reason, the updated form means companies and their representatives will need to check which version they are using before sending an immigration petition to the agency.

USCIS sets Nov. 9 deadline for filing the new version of the I-129

On Sept. 9, 2026, USCIS published a new version of Form I-129 and set a transition period during which employers may continue using the previous version, dated Feb. 27, 2026. That option, however, will end on Nov. 8, since beginning Monday, Nov. 9, the agency will only accept petitions filed on the updated form .

The rule applies to both filing methods, by mail and through a USCIS online account. Employers should therefore make sure all pages of the form match the same edition and that the current date is correctly identified.

The new version is tied to a DHS regulatory change involving the 9-11 response fee and biometric entry-exit data for certain H-1B and L-1 petitions. While updating the form is mandatory for all categories filed on Form I-129, the new additional-fee rules do not affect all employers or all visas equally.

Which employers will have to pay the additional fees under the Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security published a final rule on Aug. 10, 2026 that expands the 9-11 response fee and biometric entry-exit data fee. The regulation took effect on Sept. 9 and says certain employers must pay this charge on all H-1B and L-1 petitions, including requests to extend stays that previously might have been exempt.

To determine whether a company is subject to the fee, DHS requires two conditions to be met at the same time:

Have at least 50 U.S. employees : the count is based on the company’s workforce in the country.

Have more than 50% of employees with certain immigration statuses: more than half of the staff must fall under H-1B, L-1A or L-1B categories.

When both conditions are met, the employer must pay an additional fee of $4,000 for H-1B petitions and $4,500 for L-1 petitions. The requirement also applies to stay-extension requests filed by companies that meet this definition, even when the worker remains with the same company. The rule includes an exception for amended petitions that do not seek to extend the employee’s current immigration status.

The rule says these charges will apply to petitions filed through Sept. 30, 2027. So companies that do not meet both DHS conditions are not subject to the fee, but they must still meet USCIS’s deadline and use the new version of Form I-129 when filing after Nov. 9.