On Nov. 24, 2026, the full moon will appear larger and brighter than usual because it will be closer to Earth. This supermoon will be the first in a series of three in a row that will continue in December 2026 and January 2027.

That is according to NASA’s November skywatching guide. The agency notes that although the phenomenon changes the moon’s appearance, the difference may be subtle for observers.

Why the moon will look bigger and brighter

The explanation lies in its orbit around Earth. The moon’s orbit is slightly oval, so the distance between the two bodies changes: at some times the satellite is closer, and at others, farther away.

On its supermoon page, NASA explains that the phenomenon occurs when the full moon phase coincides with a position near the point of closest approach to our planet, known as perigee.

Where to look to see November’s supermoon

To watch it rise on Nov. 24, NASA recommends looking to the east around sunset.

When it is near the horizon, it could seem even larger. However, the agency distinguishes that impression from the effect of its closeness to Earth: that is the moon illusion, which can also occur with any other full moon.