Submarino: confirman hora y lugar exacto de la explosión

Our hydroacoustic network detected an unusual signal near the last known position of #missing San Juan #submarine. The signal from an underwater impulsive event was detected 15 Nov 13:51 GMT, Lat -46.12 deg; Long: -59.69 deg. Details & data shared with Argentinian authorities. pic.twitter.com/SU5XHiICb4

— Lassina Zerbo (@SinaZerbo) 23 de noviembre de 2017