El Gobierno condenó las violaciones de derechos humanos cometidas por Rusia en Ucrania

%uD83D%uDD34 BREAKING



The Human Rights Council has voted to increase scrutiny on the "deteriorating human rights situation in #Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression," particularly given events in #Mariupol and several other towns and cities.



%u2705 YES: 33

%u274C NO: 2

%u2796 ABSTENTIONS: 12 pic.twitter.com/KoDssTw3Df