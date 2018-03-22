EE.UU. confirmó que eximirá en forma temporal a la Argentina del régimen de aranceles al acero y aluminio

Estados Unidos confirmó que eximirá por el momento a la UE y varios países, incluidos México, Argentina y Brasil de los pesados aranceles al acero y al aluminio, informó este jueves el Representante de Comercio, Roberto Lighthizer.

Al hablar hoy ante el Congreso, Lighthizer dijo que las exenciones se aplican "a los dos socios del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (México y Canadá). También a la Unión Europea. Tenemos a Australia, Argentina y Brasil, y evidentemente también a Corea del Sur".

Tal como como lo había anunciado hoy El Cronista en la edición escrita Estados Unidos no aplicará los aranceles de importación de 25% al acero y 10% de aluminio a la Argentina mientras que dure el proceso de evaluación del pedido de exención definitiva, presentada la semana pasada por el secretario de Comercio Miguel Braun ante su par estadounidense, Wilbur Ross.

Textual de Lighthizer hoy en el Senado

“These tariffs go into effect tomorrow. Yesterday you listed the countries you are negotiating with and said that tariff may not apply to them during the negotiations. Which countries will not have tariffs applied to them as of tomorrow?

RL: The idea that the President has is that, based on a certain set of criteria that some countries should get out. There are some countries with whom we are negotiating, and the question becomes the obvious one, when you think, it is a matter of business, how does this work. So, what he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of the tariffs with respect to those countries.

RW: Which ones are?

RL: We have the two NAFTA countries, which we know who they are, we have Europe, we have Australia, we have Argentina, we have Brazil, ...oh, and obviously Korea, with whom we are negotiating the KORUS.

RW: So the tariffs are going to be paused for them? I mean...I am asking specifically -we are the committee of jurisdiction here... everybody here wants to be part of the consultation process, we haven't had much recently.. Which countries -because this is going to happen tomorrow, will not going to have the steel and aluminum tariffs applied to them?

RL: Is the list that I just gave.

RW: Ok, thank you."