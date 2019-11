A 30 años de la caída del muro de Berlín, el mundo cambió; la Argentina no

(FILES) This 10 November, 1989, file photo shows thousands of East Berliners crowding atop the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate (background). The same day, Gunter Schabowski, the East Berlin Communist party boss, declared that starting from midnight, East Germans would be free to leave the country without permission, at any point along the border, including the crossing-points through the Wall in Berlin. AFP PHOTO ANDREAS VON LINTEL