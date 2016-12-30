Contáctenos

A través de este formulario podrá dejarnos sus comentarios, sugerencias o inquietudes.

Dirigido a:

Todos los campos son obligatorios.
Cancelar

Iniciar Sesión

X

Usuarios Registrados

Recordar contraseña

Recuperar contraseña

Unite a la comunidad Registrate YA!

Ya sos miembro? Iniciá Sesión

Reportar Comentario

Estas reportando este comentario a la redacción de El Cronista.

Todos los campos son obligatorios.
Cancelar

Recomendar Nota

A través de este formulario podrá recomendar la noticia que esta leyendo.

Todos los campos son obligatorios.
Cancelar
dólar Lebac blanqueo Dujovne Macri
Buscar en Cronista
U$D $15.7 / $16.1
MERVAL 16917.859
Edición Impresa

ADN TWEET #Prat-Gay

0

Marcelo Tinelli @cuervotinelli

40,6 K Tweets
5489 Siguiendo
9,14 M Seguidores

Ahhh bueno! La economía para atrás mal y encima se va Prat- Gay. Qué 2017 se nos viene!!

Axel Kicillof @kicillofok

1617 Tweets
5115 Siguiendo
x413 K Seguidores

No fue una renuncia pedida por el Presidente sino un portazo

Gabriela Cerruti @gabicerru

48,1 K Tweets
5091 Siguiendo
176 K Seguidores

Guillermo Delgado Jordan Dujovne es hombre de Donald Trump. Chau Prat-Gay. Bienvenido Donald Trump

Compartir en Facebook Compartir en Twitter Compartir en Google + Compartir
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
Comentarios0
No hay comentarios. Se el primero en comentar

Lo más visto en 3dias

Notas más importantes

Tags Más importantes

Categorías más importantes: