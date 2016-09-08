Macri’s Argentina: the challenge to achieve structural changes

2015 was the year of political transition in Argentina. A new, small, modern party managed to win over the most important and dominant political force in the country. 2016 is becoming the year of the economic transition, leaving behind more than ten years of a populist and increasingly authoritarian government. This change was achieved, unlike many other times in our history, avoiding political, social or economic crisis.

In the first ten months in office, President Macri´s government has achieved many successes in political and economic matters: a dramatic shift in international politics, the appointment of two respected new members of the Supreme Court, the restoration of credible national statistics, the end of the conflict with the holdouts, and the lifting of restrictions and economic obstacles, among many others.

These measurements were made in an unusual political framework for Argentines: the government had to come to agreements with governors, legislators and trade unions, the vast majority of them Peronists, which accounts for the emergence of new leaders within that force willing to negotiate and cooperate constructively.

Argentina needs more than normalize its situation, profound institutional, economic and social changes are required to achieve a fairer and modern country. This should be plausible in a context of economic growth and political agreement. The next few years may provide such conditions.