Who`s Who...

Alfonso Prat Gay, Minister for Finance

Graduated in Economics (Universidad Católica Argentina), Prat Gay (50) served from 2009 to 2013 as representative for the center left party Acuerdo Cívico y Social in the lower house of the Argentine Congress. From 2002 to 2004 he was President of the nation´s Central Bank (BCRA), during the administration of Néstor Kirchner. Before that he worked at JP Morgan, in Buenos Aires, New York and London, where he became Strategy Director (currencies) at the age of 33.

Jorge Triaca, Minister for Labour

Graduated in Economics (Universidad San Andres Argentina), Triaca (42) was elected into the lower house of Congress as a member of Mauricio Macri´s PRO party in 2009. He was reelected in 2013 and remained a representative until 2015. Son of late Jorge Alberto Triaca, minister for Labour from 1989 – 1992 in president Carlos Menem´s first administration.

Juan José Aranguren, Minister for Energy and Mining

An engineer specialized in Chemistry (Universidad de Buenos Aires), with posgraduate studies in IT, Aranguren (62) worked most of his professional life -40 years- at Shell Corporation. He finished as CEO of the Argentine subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch company. In this position he took a leading role in a long-lasting conflict with all three Kirchner administrations. First with late President Néstor Kirchner, who accused Shell Argentina of price manipulation. Afterwards, Cristina Kirchner´s government tried to prosecute the company and Aranguren personally for leaving the Argentine market unsupplied. The administration initiated a total of 54 lawsuits against the former CEO of Shell Argentina. He was acquitted in all of them.

Francisco Cabrera, Minister for Production

Graduated in electronic engineering (Universidad de Mendoza), he holds postgraduate studies at Eseade Business School. He was Minister for Economic Development from 2007 to 2015 during Mauricio Macri´s time as Mayor of the City of Buenos Aires. Cabrera (61) also headed Fundación Pensar, the public policy think tank founded by Macrí´s PRO party. As a public servant, he spearheaded the concept of creative districts, fostering the establishment of innovative industries in low-income neighbourhoods and promoting Buenos Aires as a talent-oriented hub. Amongst others, the initiative encouraged the development of productive zones such as the Technological District Parque Patricios or the Audiovisual District in the capital’s burroughs of Palermo, Villa Crespo and Colegiales. In the private sector, Cabrera worked in finance for Grupo Roberts (Bank), HSBC and pension investment firm, Máxima AFJP, where he ended as CEO.

Ricardo Buryaile, Minister for Agriculture

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from the Universidad Católica Argentina, Buryaile (53) was elected into the lower house of the Argentine Congress in 2009 and reelected in 2013, where he served until 2015 as a member of the center left orientated Unión Cívica Radical-Acuerdo Cívico y Social. Before that he was an active member in various agriculture organizations and pressure groups, such as Confederaciones Rurales Argentinas (vicepresident, 2007-2009), Sociedad Rural de Pilcomayo (president, 2007-2009) or Confederación de Sociedades Rurales de Chaco y Formosa (2005-2006). Buryaile comes from an agro-producing French immigrant family from the northern provinces of Salta and Formosa.

Rogelio Frigerio, Minister for the Interior

As an economist (Universidad de Buenos Aires), he was President of the state-run Banco de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires from 2013 to 2015. Friegrio (46) was elected as representative of PRO to the city´s legislature in 2011, where he served until 2013, presiding the Budget and Tax Committee. He started his activity in the public sector at the age of 28, when the then Minister for Economy, Roque Fernández designated him as Secretary for Economic Planning. Frigerio´s career included duties in the Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) as well as the International Monetary Fund (IWF). In the private sector, he founded the consulting firm Economía&Regiones (E&R), which specialized in the relationship between the Argentine provinces and the national Government.

Guillermo Dietrich, Minister for Transport

Also an economist (Universidad Católica Argentina), Dietrich (47) has an MBA from the IAE Business School (Universidad Austral). During Mauricio Macri´s time as Mayor of the City of Buenos Aires, he served as undersecretary for Transport. In the private sector, he developed his career in the Dietrich car company founded by his family, of which he became CEO until he left to join the public sector.

Federico Sturzenegger, President of Argentina´s Central Bank (BCRA)

Graduated in Economics at the Universidad La Plata, Sturzenegger (50) holds a PhD in Economics from MIT. From 2013 to 2015, he served as representative of PRO in the lower house of the Argentine Congress. Before this (2008 to 2013), he headed the state-run Banco de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. In 2001, he served as national Secretary for Economic Policy. In the private sector, he worked for the oil and gas company YPF and taught in institutions like Universidad Torcuato Di Tella (Argentina), UCLA, as well as Kennedy School of Government (USA).

Alberto Abad, director of the Federal Bureau for Tax Collection (AFIP)

He graduated as Certified Public Accountant in Universidad de Buenos Aires. No newcomer to his actual position, he headed Argentina´s tax office already from 2002 to 2008. Abad (72) has a long lasting career in the public sector, where he served as president for the Inter-American Center of Tax-Administrations. He was national official receiver general as well as vicepresident of the public holding Grupo Bapro, which coordinates several of the main economic and investment activities of the Province of Buenos Aires. In 2008, the Argentine Konex Foundation distinguished Abad as one of the five most important personalities in the nation´s Public Administration of the last decade.

Gustavo Lopetegui, cabinet Secretary and coordinator

Graduated in Business Admnistration and Certified Public Accountant at Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE), Lopetegui (56) has a master from the University of Navarra (Spain). Before Mauricio Macri´s call, he worked mainly in the private sector: he was partner at McKinsey&Co; founded the retail chain Eki and leaded companies like Milkaut (food), Pampa Cheese (food) and LAN Argentina, the local subsidiary of Chilean carrier LAN (today, Latam).

Mario Quintana, cabinet Secretary for Public Coordination and Budget Evaluation

Economist (Universidad de Buenos Aires-UBA), Quintana (48) has an MBA from Insead Business School. As Lopetegui, he didn´t hold public office before and developed his career in the private sector, working in Siemens as well as a partner at McKinsey&Co. In 2000 he cofounded the investment firm Pegasus alongside coinvestors Woods Staton (McDonald´s Arcos Dorados) and Wall Street´s Michael Chu, amongst others. The firm participates today in more than six of Argentina´s best known brands, such as pharmaceutic retailer Farmacity; cafeteria chain Aroma; entertainment retailer Musimundo; or IT firm Core Security and financier Efectivo Sí, amongst others.